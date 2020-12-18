Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Dec 18 2020
Ariana Grande treats fans to the first look of her Netflix documentary

Friday Dec 18, 2020

Ariana Grande took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of her docu named 'Excuse Me, I Love You'

Ariana Grande has taken her fans by surprise after unveiling the first look of her Netflix documentary.

On Thursday, the singer took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of her docu named Excuse Me, I Love You.

Ariana shared a clip wherein she can be seen mesmerising the audience with her jaw-dropping vocals during a concert.

"excusemeiloveyou first look @netflix four more days :)," Ariana captioned the video.

Excuse Me, I Love You, featuring Ariana Grande, is slated to release on Netflix on December 21, 2020.

The show follows Ariana on-stage and behind the scenes during the 'Sweetener World Tour' in 2019. 

