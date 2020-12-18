Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Dec 18 2020
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan hits out at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry calling their podcast 'vomit-maker'

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 18, 2020

Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle, Prince Harry as he picked up a basket and acting he is vomiting

Piers Morgan shocked everyone by pretending to vomit in a bin on live television, while reacting to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's podcast on Spotify.

Expressing his displeasure over the same, the Good Morning Britain host was seen vomitting on his set after listening to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's podcast.

He added that he is not going to be downloading the podcast, dubbing it "vomit-making" in a clip where he melodramatically pretended to be sick into a bin on-air.

After picking up a basket and acting that he is literally vomiting, Morgan fumed, "How utterly vomit-making."

He added, "If they weren't royals they wouldn’t be making this money. I don’t mind if they aren't royals."

Earlier, when Harry and Meghan announced their Spotify deal, it was revealed, "What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction," the couple said in a joint statement.

More From Entertainment:

Ariana Grande treats fans to the first look of her Netflix documentary

Ariana Grande treats fans to the first look of her Netflix documentary
Inside Prince Harry's plan of healing royal rift on Christmas

Inside Prince Harry's plan of healing royal rift on Christmas

Designer behind Kate and Meghan's stunning wedding dress struggling to keep family fed

Designer behind Kate and Meghan's stunning wedding dress struggling to keep family fed
Ellen DeGeneres says she did not know 'excruciating back pain' was symptom of COVID-19

Ellen DeGeneres says she did not know 'excruciating back pain' was symptom of COVID-19
Meghan Markle seen enjoying Christmas in adorable throwback video

Meghan Markle seen enjoying Christmas in adorable throwback video
Maria Sharapova engaged to Prince William's friend Alexander Gilkes

Maria Sharapova engaged to Prince William's friend Alexander Gilkes

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner spotted together for Christmas music and festive aprons

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner spotted together for Christmas music and festive aprons
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's podcast deal with Spotify hurts British singer Sandie Shaw?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's podcast deal with Spotify hurts British singer Sandie Shaw?
Sofia Richie and Matthew Morton hit brakes after dating for two months

Sofia Richie and Matthew Morton hit brakes after dating for two months
What Khloe Kardashian said about Ariana Grande's new perfume

What Khloe Kardashian said about Ariana Grande's new perfume
Aiman Khan perfectly sums up difficulties of parenting in recent snaps

Aiman Khan perfectly sums up difficulties of parenting in recent snaps
Ertugrul : Here's how Hayme Hatun actress keeps trolls away

Ertugrul : Here's how Hayme Hatun actress keeps trolls away

Latest

view all