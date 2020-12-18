Piers Morgan hits out at Meghan Markle, Prince Harry calling their podcast 'vomit-maker'

Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle, Prince Harry as he picked up a basket and acting he is vomiting

Piers Morgan shocked everyone by pretending to vomit in a bin on live television, while reacting to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's podcast on Spotify.



Expressing his displeasure over the same, the Good Morning Britain host was seen vomitting on his set after listening to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's podcast.

He added that he is not going to be downloading the podcast, dubbing it "vomit-making" in a clip where he melodramatically pretended to be sick into a bin on-air.

After picking up a basket and acting that he is literally vomiting, Morgan fumed, "How utterly vomit-making."

He added, "If they weren't royals they wouldn’t be making this money. I don’t mind if they aren't royals."

Earlier, when Harry and Meghan announced their Spotify deal, it was revealed, "What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction," the couple said in a joint statement.