Ayesha Omar expresses gratitude as horrific accident marks 5th anniversary

Friday Dec 18, 2020

Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar relived her experience of her car accident that she suffered five years ago. 

Taking to Instagram, the actress became candid about her horrific experience that caused her physical damage.

In a lengthy caption she detailed how she was unwell in the last few days and how she had taken her difficulties for granted. 

"I've been whining and complaining to myself the last few days, about having to manage stuff completely on my own these days, not getting enough sleep and rest, having to juggle too many things while dealing with lingering allergies for the past 3 weeks, my muscles and target areas (which were effected by the accident) become very stiff and painful in the winters also.... but in comparison to what I went through this evening, emotionally, physically and mentally, 6 pm onwards, on that dark, broken highway, how I survived those 7 hours until I finally reached a hospital, the weeks and months that followed, all of this seems so trivial, so easy.... I’d take this, any day, with open arms and boundless gratitude," she wrote. 

She expressed her gratitude for being alive despite the aftermath of the accident that she experiences through physical pain. 

"Today, I’m just grateful to be alive, healthy and well, surrounded by people who love me, grateful for having made it through that ordeal and many others, and get to where I am today, especially this year, after the year we have all had, with so much anxiety, stress, pain and suffering for some, all over the world. I could not be more thankful."

Take a look: 



