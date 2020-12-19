Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Dec 19 2020
Khloe Kardashian's latest business venture provides aid to pregnant women

Saturday Dec 19, 2020

Khloe Kardashian's brand helps new moms fight postpartum changes in their bodies

Khloe Kardashian's recent collaboration with Dose and Co. helps women grappling with health concerns during pregnancy.

In a Thursday Instagram post, the KUWTK star disclosed some amazing benefits her collagen-filled products give, especially to pregnant women.

"I get asked by so many women about whether collagen helps during pregnancy and breastfeeding. I personally found collagen helped my hair and skin after having True, because I suffered from hair loss while I was breastfeeding," shared Khloe.

Khloe shared a personal experience to testify how great actually Dose and Co. products are. The brand helps new moms fight postpartum changes in their bodies, makes them strong support for their family.

The reality TV star attached an adorable picture of herself with daughter True in the post. In another photo, Khloe shared a customer review on how the product helped her survive hair loss after she gave birth.

"We love receiving messages like these from new moms or moms-to-be who have been using @doseandco.", wrote Khloe.

The star however advised it is wise that women consult doctors before taking anything during pregnancy.



