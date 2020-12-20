Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Dec 20 2020
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may be pressured to produce ‘royal-themed’ shows

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix deal has been widely criticized by royal fans, critics as well as the British public.  

It is now being speculated that their new deal could come as a massive blow for Buckingham Palace as they might produce ‘nightmare-ish content’ for the streaming giant.

According to a report by The Sunday Times claims that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex might come under pressure to produce ‘royal-themed programming.’

The report states: “Neither party has publicly talked money, but the deal is reported to be worth about £75m.”

“For that kind of money, Harry and Meghan might be expected to include royal revelations in the highbrow, uplifting content they have promised,” it further revealed.

“A nature documentary and an animated series about inspiring women are in the pipeline, but to what extent they may be pressured to provide royal-themed programming remains the stuff of nightmares in London,” it added. 

