Maulana Tariq Jameel discharged from hospital after recovering from coronavirus

Prominent religious figure Maulana Tariq Jameel was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday after recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.



According to Jang, the team of doctors overlooking his treatment approved his release from the hospital after his health was found "satisfactory".

Similarly, taking to Twitter, Maulana Tariq Jameel confirmed that he had been shifted to his residence after the hospital had let him go.

"I am very thankful to all of you for your prayers and love," he said, as he prayed for the recovery of all other patients.

Maulana Tariq Jameel had tested positive for coronavirus on December 13; however, he had tested negative for the virus only five days after, on Dec 19.

However, due to his condition at that time, the doctors had decided to keep him in the hospital.



