entertainment
Wednesday Dec 23 2020
By
Web Desk

Hailey Bieber and Justin's new romantic photo delights fans

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 23, 2020

Justin Bieber set tongues wagging as he shared a stunning photo on Instagram, showing him enjoying cozy moments with wife Hailey Bieber.

The celebrity couple's new romantic photo, showing them enjoying happy moments at the singer's Los Angeles mansion, suggests as the couple might be preparing to announce some exciting news very soon.

The 'Yummy' singer took to Instagram on Sunday to share a PDA-filled picture of himself hugging Hailey whilst she held onto their pet dog.

He captioned the post: "These are nights I only could have dreamed of. If you were at my crib last night you know what I'm talking about."

The couple's excited fans took the word 'crib' as a hint, whilst others were direct and commented: "She's pregnant."

Another follower asked: "Pregnant???" Whilst a third one remarked: "OMG, it could be true! Baby Bieber!"

On the other hand, the 26-year-old singer recently revealed that he is looking forward to becoming a father to "a little tribe".

Speaking on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Justin opened up about family planning, saying leaving the decisions up to his wife Hailey Bieber.

