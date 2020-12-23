Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Dec 23 2020
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to release official Christmas snap in due time: expert

Wednesday Dec 23, 2020

'We're still waiting for the Sussexes' card, I believe it is on its way,' says expert Omid Scobie

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's official Christmas snap will be coming out anytime, believes royal author Omid Scobie.

Speaking on this week's royal podcast Heirpod, the Finding Freedom writer revealed, "There is this forthcoming Christmas card photo.

"I believe it is on its way, he added.

The royal author said it was the season to 'indulge' in new royal pictures.

"We've got them in, we're still waiting for the Sussexes' card, I believe it is on its way, we obviously had a real treat last year with that really cute photo of Archie," he told co-host Maggie Rulli.

Last year, Meghan and Harry broke royal tradition with their endearing Christmas snap featuring them in a light-hearted, informal setting.

However, it was widely lauded by many fans and commentators for showing off the couple and their son in a more down to earth fashion.

