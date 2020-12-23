Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Dec 23 2020
Kendall Jenner looks breathtakingly beautiful as she shares new selfies

Wednesday Dec 23, 2020

Kendall Jenner looked stunning in chic outfit as she shared her new selfies to mesmerise fans ahead of Christmas.

In the pictures, the 25-year-old reality star looks breathtakingly beautiful in a chic brown sweater with open hair and a slight touch of makeup along with honey shimmery eyes.

Kim Kardashian's sister posted her stunning photos to her Insta Stories on Tuesday to give fans a decent style envy ahead of Christmas.

It is still not clear that the famous sister would get together on this Christmas, but Kendall's elder half-sister Khloe Kardashian tweeted last month that she'is still looking forward to a Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party this year.'

Replying to a fan, who was asking if the bash would be canceled, she said: 'I pray not! I think it will have to be way smaller obviously. And I'm totally fine with that!'

Kendall Jenner's latest snaps are going to make all the crazy fans skip their heartbeats as she is seen donning a simple but elegant outfit to show off her true beauty.

