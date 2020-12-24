Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Dec 24 2020
Priyanka Chopra, enjoys a day out with hubby Nick Jonas

Thursday Dec 24, 2020

B-Town diva Priyanka Chopra Jonas seems to be enjoying the winter as Christmas holidays approach.

Taking to her Instagram, she shared a picture of herself with her hubby, singer Nick Jonas and their pet dog out and about in the streets of London.

It is pertinent to mention that she is currently there to shoot for her film Text For You.

The two can be seen wrapped up in coats, shielding themselves from the chilly air.

Fans couldn't help but praise the power couple.

