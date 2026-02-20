Blackpink slammed for flying in jet while preaching climate awareness

Blackpink is currently facing heavy criticism after fans spotted them using private jets, which some say doesn’t match their climate messages.

The heated debate started on the r/BLACKPINKSNARK subreddit, where one user shared posts showing the group’s environmental advocacy alongside pictures of their private jet trips.

The post joked, “Props to our environmentally friendly queens.”

The globally famous girl group has worked with the United Nations, asking fans to take action for a safer planet.

But all of those critics said that flying in private jets sent wrong messages because they produce much more carbon pollution than commercial flights.

As per 2024 report, it revealed that private jets caused almost like 16 million metric tonnes of carbon dioxide in 2023 than commercials.

However, all of the singer’s fans are divided online, with some defending the group meanwhile others said that it is frustrating to preach about the environment while showing off wealth and private travel.

One fan shared that it’s not just about the jets but that the group hasn’t done much for environmental action.

For the unversed, Blackpink haven’t responded yet about the controversial impact, and fans are still talking about it online.