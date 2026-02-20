Eric Dane's last words about daughters revealed soon after sad demise

Eric Dane passed away a year after ALS diagnosis leaving behind wife and two daughters

Eric Dane had an emotional conversation about leaving daughters Billie and Georgia behind, days before he passed away.

The late actor shared how his daughters would remember him after death in an interview for Famous Last Words on Netflix, which was released hours after his tragic demise after suffering from ALS.

The Grey’s Anatomy star said, “I think they would lead with I’m a reactive person. ‘My dad was a reactive person,’ [which is] not necessary a negative connotation. Some of their core memories involve me reacting to something. You know, traffic is always a good impetus for that.”

Dane continued, “I think that they would say I was pretty tough. Resilient. They would say I was loving and I was really endearing and compassionate and empathetic and trustworthy. I’m a good dad.”

Talking to Brad Falchuk, the Euphoria alum recalled, “We did some really great traveling. We went to Europe one year, and there was a time where we were ripping through the French countryside with the kids in the back of this crazy little car we rented.”

He shared a memorable anecdote from the family vacation which involved speaking only in a French accent which the girls loved. “For some reason, for that 15 minutes, my French accent was spot on. I have no idea where that came from [but everyone was laughing]. That’s the best thing. It’s my favorite thing to do — and laugh myself, too.”

Dane and his wife Rebecca Gayheart were married from 2004 to 2018 before she filed for divorce. The actress then withdrew her petition after her husband’s ALS diagnosis last year.