Gordon Ramsay reveals chaos he faced filming new family documentary

Gordon Ramsay got real about the overwhelming pressure of filming with his family for his new Netflix documentary Being Gordon Ramsay.

The six-part series follows the TV chef as he juggles running his businesses while preparing for daughter Holly’s 2025 wedding to Olympian Adam Peaty.

The wedding at Bath Abbey was full of drama and chaos, with Peaty’s mother Caroline disinvited and sister Bethany the only relative attending.

Caroline, however, appeared briefly in the show during the engagement party but said that her “loving and positive” speech was cut out.

Adam’s cousin Krystal also claimed that she was dramatically removed from some of the scenes.

Talking on The Graham Norton Show, Ramsay said that the documentary shows the pressures of family life and the challenges of balancing work and home.

He went on to add that it gives a full picture of family moments and he apparently thinks that it came out beautifully.

Caroline shared her thoughts on her social media about the importance of love and support in families.

The show will also feature moments that will reveal some of the real family tensions which stayed behind the cameras.

Being Gordon Ramsay gave fans closer look at his life, showing both highs and lows of work.