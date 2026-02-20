Hilary Duff shares one regret before embarking on 'Lucky Me Tour'

Hilary Duff gets candid on facing new fears after music comeback

Hilary Duff is over the moon excited for her first tour in years, but there is one fear which pesters her as she thinks about performing all over the world.

The 38-year-old singer, who is mom to four kids, is gearing up for her tour starting in June but she is hesitant for how her kids would feel at home.

The Mature hitmaker was going for a wardrobe fitting while her daughter Banks, 7, was home sick and this reminded her that “'They're going to look back at this time and be like, I was sick and my nanny was painting my toes and my mom was downstairs shopping,' And I'm like, my job sucks sometimes. You know what I mean?"

Duff shares daughters Townes, 21 months, Mae, 4, and Banks with husband Matthew Koma, and son Luca, 13, from a previous marriage.

In her interview with Rolling Stone, she also shared an anecdote of Banks who was watching a Disney series called Bunk’d, "I was like, 'What about Lizzie McGuire? Hello!'" she joked referring to her own series.

During this new era of her music, the Roommates songstress has created a body of work, her new album, Luck…Or Something, capturing her growth as a person over the last decade and more.

In another promotional interview, Duff sat down with her eldest son Luca to discuss the inspiration about her new album, and how it resonates with her older music.