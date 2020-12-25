Being your daughter is an honour, Maryam gets emotional on Nawaz Sharif’s birthday

A Reuters file image of Nawaz Sharif addressing a press conference with daughter Maryam in London, UK.

Maryam wishes father Nawaz Sharif on his birthday

Nawaz Sharif turns 71 years-old

PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz wished her father Nawaz Sharif on his birthday in a heartfelt message posted on Twitter.

"I am your daughter and a follower of your political ideology and insight," wrote Maryam about the PML-N supremo. "It is a great honour and responsibility to be your daughter."

"As a daughter and a party worker, I pray Allah (SWT) always keeps your shadow over Pakistan and all of us."

The deposed premier is celebrating his 71st birthday today in the United Kingdom. Nawaz traveled to London last year in November after the government permitted him to seek medical treatment abroad following a court order granting PML-N supremo an eight-week bail on medical grounds.

Nawaz has been in England since and was declared a proclaimed offender by the Islamabad High Court on December 3 in cases pertaining to the Al Azizia and Hill Metal Establishment, and Avenfield Apartments.

Read the IHC judgment declaring Nawaz Sharif a proclaimed offender here

The PML-N supremo has challenged accountability court's verdict in Avenfield Apartments corruption reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau following the Supreme Court's verdict in Panamagate. The accountability court had awarded him seven years imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs1.5 billion and $25 million.

The incumbent government has requested the British authorities to extradite Nawaz and is awaiting their decision.

