Sanam Jung, daughter Alaya recover from Covid-19

Pakistani actress Sanam Jung announced that she and her daughter Alaya recovered from their battle with Covid-19.

In a post on Instagram, the Alvida star revealed that mother-daughter duo are back in good health and thanked their fans for their prayers and support.

She also shared a picture of herself and her daughter smiling from ear to ear, confirming that they indeed made a full recovery.

"Alhamdullilah, Alaya and I have recovered from Covid-19 and we want to thank you all for the prayers and wishes that kept coming our way. This post is to let you all know that we’re healthy and doing well. During this time I’ve received various calls and messages. I want to thank you all for being there and praying for us. Love you all," the caption read. 

Take a look:



