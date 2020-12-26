Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Dec 26 2020
By
Web Desk

Mahira Khan expresses gratitude to her 'first friend' in the industry

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 26, 2020

Pakistan's favorite superstar Mahira Khan on Saturday dedicated an Instagram post to Marina Khan as she revealed the veteran actress and her husband Jaleel Akhtar 'had a very pig part to play in who I am today."

Sharing a picture with Marina, the "Raees" actress wrote, "To the world Marina Khan is Pakistan’s ultimate sweetheart! To me Marina is my first friend in this industry." 

Mahira said, "Her and her husband Kuchu were the first people to make me feel welcome. They have unconsciously, had a very big part to play in who I am today." The way I conduct myself, the way I am with my juniors and seniors, the way I try to handle success and failure.. so much of it is because of all those days and nights spent at their home. A home which is always open to all, where I met some of the most amazing people." 

Expressing gratitude to the couple, Mahira added, "This is dedicated to both of them and their hearts. Thank you for this @therealmarinakhan @kuchakhtar . Will always be grateful for both of you in my life. Love you both."


More From Entertainment:

Arnold Schwarzenegger gets candid about son-in-law Chris Pratt

Arnold Schwarzenegger gets candid about son-in-law Chris Pratt
Experts fear monarchy’s role is under heavy ‘reconsideration’: report

Experts fear monarchy’s role is under heavy ‘reconsideration’: report
Olivia Wilde axed Shia LaBeouf from her film over his ‘poor behaviour’

Olivia Wilde axed Shia LaBeouf from her film over his ‘poor behaviour’

Demi Lovato is celebrating her recovery from eating disorders

Demi Lovato is celebrating her recovery from eating disorders
Johnny Depp’s lawyers demand new trial after he loses high-stake libel case

Johnny Depp’s lawyers demand new trial after he loses high-stake libel case
BTS Jimin’s emotional note alongside ‘Christmas Love’

BTS Jimin’s emotional note alongside ‘Christmas Love’
BTS’s V releases brand new track ‘Snow Flower’ alongside Peakboy

BTS’s V releases brand new track ‘Snow Flower’ alongside Peakboy
Gigi Hadid shares new Christmas photo of Zayn Malik cradling daughter

Gigi Hadid shares new Christmas photo of Zayn Malik cradling daughter

One Direction reunion reportedly on the cards for 2021

One Direction reunion reportedly on the cards for 2021

Taraji P. Henson admits she contemplated suicide during the pandemic

Taraji P. Henson admits she contemplated suicide during the pandemic

Here's how Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spent Christmas 2020 in California abode

Here's how Meghan Markle and Prince Harry spent Christmas 2020 in California abode
Queen Elizabeth sends shockwaves after snubbing Harry and Meghan in Christmas speech

Queen Elizabeth sends shockwaves after snubbing Harry and Meghan in Christmas speech

Latest

view all