Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Dec 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Emma Thompson calls out Hollywood’s hypocrisy when it comes to older male actors

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 27, 2020

Emma Thompson calls out Hollywood’s hypocrisy when it comes to older male actors 

Acclaimed British actor Emma Thompson is calling out Hollywood’s misogyny when it comes to older male actors.

During a chat on the CultureBlast podcast, the Last Christmas actor called out the culture of older male actors getting paired on screens with women who are nearly half their age.

“It’s completely acceptable for George Clooney – who is delightful – to have someone who is 40 years younger than him or 30 years younger than him,” she said.

“If I have someone playing opposite me in a romantic way, they have to exhume someone, because I’m 61 now. Do you see what I mean? It’s completely and utterly unbalanced,” she added.

“It’s very interesting with this woman I’m about to play. This young man says, ‘You’re perfectly attractive, why can’t you find another chap?’ And she says, ‘Because the only people willing to be with me are people my age, and I want to be with someone younger than me,’” she added. 

More From Entertainment:

'Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson are good after celebrating Christmas'

'Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson are good after celebrating Christmas'
BTS Jimin’s ‘Christmas Love’ surpasses 10M views in landslide move

BTS Jimin’s ‘Christmas Love’ surpasses 10M views in landslide move
Katie Price sheds light on her plans to settle down with Carl Woods

Katie Price sheds light on her plans to settle down with Carl Woods
Rita Ora suffered panic attacks when her mother battled breast cancer

Rita Ora suffered panic attacks when her mother battled breast cancer
Prince Harry is scared of getting told off by Meghan Markle, claims expert

Prince Harry is scared of getting told off by Meghan Markle, claims expert
Tom Parker shares how his ‘world turned upside down’ after tumour diagnosis

Tom Parker shares how his ‘world turned upside down’ after tumour diagnosis
Esra Bilgiç listed as Yasir Hussain’s mother in Google’s hilarious gaffe

Esra Bilgiç listed as Yasir Hussain’s mother in Google’s hilarious gaffe
‘Meghan Markle left royal family due to their lack of power’

‘Meghan Markle left royal family due to their lack of power’
Meghan Markle trying her hand at fiction writing for children: report

Meghan Markle trying her hand at fiction writing for children: report
Jennifer Aniston riles up Twitter over ‘insensitive’ Christmas ornament

Jennifer Aniston riles up Twitter over ‘insensitive’ Christmas ornament

Miley Cyrus reveals she fancies the idea of sharing a life with Harry Styles

Miley Cyrus reveals she fancies the idea of sharing a life with Harry Styles

Prince Harry seeks extension on Megxit review plan as he gears up to return to UK

Prince Harry seeks extension on Megxit review plan as he gears up to return to UK

Latest

view all