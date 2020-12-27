Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Dec 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry under fire for desiring ‘low-key security’: report

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 27, 2020

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry under fire for desiring ‘low-key security’: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s desire to assemble a ‘low-key security’ team has come under fire at the hands of an expert.

This desire was dissected and ripped to shreds by TV presenter and analyst Jeremy Clarkson.

According to Express, he speculated, “Wherever they go, the couple will be accompanied by a highly visible squad of men with curliewurlie earpieces who will keep the sleeves of their expensive suits fully informed about what’s going on at all times.”

“This will make the prince and princess feel very important. Of course, Harry and his wife are close family members of the Queen, but I’ll be honest: I’m not sure they need protection.”

Even back in the day when Princess Anne was threatened by a kidnapper in 1974, their security officer, James Beaton, was shot and had his gun jammed, during the height of the commotion. 

“He had all the training and all the reflexes, but, come the moment, he was shot by the assailant and then his gun jammed.”

Mr. Jeremy concluded by saying, “[Security] is the kind of thing that attracts attention, which I guess is what these people want. If you don’t want attention, you should just go out by yourself with no security at all. It’ll be interesting to see which way the princess jumps.”

More From Entertainment:

'Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson are good after celebrating Christmas'

'Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson are good after celebrating Christmas'
BTS Jimin’s ‘Christmas Love’ surpasses 10M views in landslide move

BTS Jimin’s ‘Christmas Love’ surpasses 10M views in landslide move
Katie Price sheds light on her plans to settle down with Carl Woods

Katie Price sheds light on her plans to settle down with Carl Woods
Emma Thompson calls out Hollywood’s hypocrisy when it comes to older male actors

Emma Thompson calls out Hollywood’s hypocrisy when it comes to older male actors

Rita Ora suffered panic attacks when her mother battled breast cancer

Rita Ora suffered panic attacks when her mother battled breast cancer
Prince Harry is scared of getting told off by Meghan Markle, claims expert

Prince Harry is scared of getting told off by Meghan Markle, claims expert
Tom Parker shares how his ‘world turned upside down’ after tumour diagnosis

Tom Parker shares how his ‘world turned upside down’ after tumour diagnosis
Esra Bilgiç listed as Yasir Hussain’s mother in Google’s hilarious gaffe

Esra Bilgiç listed as Yasir Hussain’s mother in Google’s hilarious gaffe
‘Meghan Markle left royal family due to their lack of power’

‘Meghan Markle left royal family due to their lack of power’
Meghan Markle trying her hand at fiction writing for children: report

Meghan Markle trying her hand at fiction writing for children: report
Jennifer Aniston riles up Twitter over ‘insensitive’ Christmas ornament

Jennifer Aniston riles up Twitter over ‘insensitive’ Christmas ornament

Miley Cyrus reveals she fancies the idea of sharing a life with Harry Styles

Miley Cyrus reveals she fancies the idea of sharing a life with Harry Styles

Latest

view all