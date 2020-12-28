PMA fears third coronavirus wave might hit Pakistan

Representational image. — Reuters/File

Dr Qaisar Sajjad, secretary-general of the Pakistan Medical Association, warned Monday that a third coronavirus wave might hit Pakistan if people do not observe precautionary measures.



The government and political parties should start thinking about prevention from COVID-19 rather than holding jalsas, he said while addressing a news conference in Karachi.

The medical expert lamented that the government had not made any necessary arrangements for provision of emergency services for the masses.

The PMA representative highlighted that the medical fraternity had warned the government about the virus before it had entered the country, but despite that, no measures were taken in this regard.



Dr Sajjad said that it was due to the government's lack of preparation that several doctors lost their lives to the virus. He said that increasing the number of smart lockdowns in the country will not bear fruit.

He called on the government to make laws according to which citizens who do not wear masks are penalised.

Dr Sajjad said that trials for a COVID-19 vaccine were underway in Pakistan and that it seemed as if a vaccine to treat the virus will be available in the country by the end of 2021.

Pakistan has reported 1,974 infections, 55 deaths, and 1,760 recoveries from the virus in the last 24 hours.

The country has, so far, reported 473,309 infections and 9,929 deaths while 2,263 patients are in critical condition. Meanwhile, 423,892 patients have recovered from the virus.

Furthermore, after a rise in cases across the country, authorities have imposed smart lockdowns in several cities of Punjab, Sindh, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.