PBC warns PTI govt to desist from creating obstacles in protests

PBC expresses serious concern over Pakistan's "volatile political situation"

Says PTI govt creating hindrances "to cover its bad governance and incompetence"

Says it's a "matter of grave concern that the Government, claiming the support of Army, is pressurizing Political Parties"

Slams FBR's "discriminatory and biased" report to Justice Isa and his family, says shows agency's "ulterior motives"

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) on Monday warned the PTI regime to immediately desist from creating obstacles in political parties' efforts to mobilise protests against "bad governance".

In a statement issued after its 230th meeting, presided over by PBC Vice Chairperson Abid Saqi, the lawyers' body expressed serious concern over Pakistan's "volatile political situation".

It said Pakistan's dire situation was due to the PTI government's actions aimed at creating hindrances in political activities "just to cover its bad governance and incompetence to handle public issues". It further condemned the "rapid increase in prices of essential commodities and utility charges".

Read more: PDM, supporters 'will march to Islamabad' if govt does not resign by Jan 31

The lawyers' group underlined that it was a "matter of grave concern that the Government, claiming the support of the Pakistan Army, is pressurizing political parties by arresting their leaders and workers before and during their public meetings, they are holding, of late, against the undemocratic pursuits of the present government".



It urged the PTI regime, as well as other concerned authorities, to "desist from creating obstacles in the democratic lawful activities of political parties to mobilize the people against bad governance of the government".

"All the state institutions are duty bound to remain within their defined constitutional limits which not only essential for the smooth running of the government functionaries but also for the welfare of the people and stability of the country," it stressed.



Also read: Shibli Faraz says PM Imran 'taabedaar' of people, 'thaanedaar' to Pakistan's looters

With regard to the presidential reference filed against the Supreme Court judge, Justice Qazi Faez Isa, and the independence of the judiciary, the group vowed to continue the struggle and "oppose, tooth and nail, any onslaught of the Executive or other authorities which matter, against the Judiciary and its independent functioning while dispensing justice".



The Council slammed a "discriminatory and biased" report furnished by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) pertaining to Justice Isa and his family, saying the agency's "ulterior motives are aiming to subdue the Judiciary [deserved the] strongest condemnation".

"The Council warned the Executive authorities to refrain from resorting to such ulterior moves against Judges of the Superior Courts and their family members, otherwise the lawyers will not hesitate to initiate a country-wide campaign and protest against the government, to express its solidarity with and full support to the Judiciary," the statement added.

Related: Justice Qazi Faez Isa files petition seeking additional review of June 2020 ruling

Moreover, the PBC expressed its satisfaction and pleasure at the developments pertaining to the reformation of the appointment process of upright, competent, honest, and experienced individuals as the judges of the Superior Courts.

It lauded Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, as well as the Judicial Commission of Pakistan's members "for initiating in the recent past the process of meaningful consultation with Members of the Bar Councils and Bar Associations, in respect of future appointments to the superior courts".

The PBC said it expected that such consultation would "be made a regular feature" in the future and that its proposals regarding the amendments in the Judicial Commission of Pakistan Rules, 2010, would be considered.

In addition to Saqi, the PBC's meeting was attended by Azam Nazeer Tarar, Muhammad Shoaib Shaheen, Abdul Fayaz, Sher Muhammad Khan, Syed Amjad Shah, Muhammad Ahsan Bhoon, Ch Tahir Nasrullah Warraich, Hafeez-ur-Rehman Chaudhry, Syed Qalb-i-Hassan, Malik Ghulam Mustafa Kandwal, Muhammad Aqil, and Hafiz Muhammad Idris Sheikh.