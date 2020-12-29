Can't connect right now! retry
Tom Cruise to finish ‘Mission: Impossible’ shoot in former military base: report

Tom Cruise is reportedly working to create a covid-19 safe studio at a former military base, all for Mission: Impossible filming.

This news was brought forward by an nsider within Cruise’s production team. The source was quoted telling The Sun, “Tom and Hayley hit it off from day one. Lockdown, and all the difficulties that came with it, brought them closer together. They’ve been meeting after hours and she’s been to his London pad. They get on brilliantly. Both seem very happy.”

This news comes only days after Cruise came under fire for bashing crew members breaking covid-19 protocol according to a leaked audio tape.

In the clip the actor could be heard saying, "I don't ever want to see it again, ever! And if you don't do it you're fired, if I see you do it again you're [expletive] gone. And if anyone in this crew does it - that's it, and you too and you too. And you, don't you ever [expletive] do it again.”

"I'm on the phone with every [expletive] studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they're looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs you [expletive].”

