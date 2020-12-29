Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 29 2020
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry committed to work with 'the values of Her Majesty'?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 29, 2020

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's initial deal with the Firm was reportedly discussed at the Sandringham Summit last year and came into action on March 31, when they stepped down as senior working royals.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had assured the seniors to work with 'the values of Her Majesty' upon their royal exit.

But, according to some experts, Meghan and Harry are no more faithful to their promise of working with the values of the monarch.

They have 'set themselves up as rivals to Queen' after they officially left their working royals' life behind, a royal commentator claimed.

Meghan and Harry have failed to keep their words and could not represent the monarch as they had promised, according to royal commentators.

After stepping back from the royal duties, Meghan and Harry 'are now heading for disaster', according to express.co.uk, a royal commentator claimed.

Journalist Harry Mount wrote in The Daily Telegraph: "The most successful members of the Royal Family are those who — like the Gloucesters, the Wessexes and Princess Alexandra’s Kent brothers — are happy to offer Her Majesty steady background support.

"Those who set themselves up as rivals, like the Sussexes, are disasters."

The couple recently faced backlash over their move to honour Remembrance Day with an alleged photoshoot of themselves at the Los Angeles National Cemetery.

Queen Elizabeth gave Meghan and Harry a 12-month trial period after their Megxit agreement, which will be reviewed in March. According to new report, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have called for an extension to their Megxit deal.

Since their arrival in the US, they have signed multi-year commercial deals with streaming giants Netflix and Spotify, while the Duchess has recently invested in her first start-up, Clevr Blends.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have also been accused of trying to steal the Royal Family’s limelight on some occasions after their bombshell decision to quit the royal job.

More From Entertainment:

French fashion expert Pierre Cardin passes away at 98

French fashion expert Pierre Cardin passes away at 98
Prince Harry ‘push backed’ against Prince William’s concerns of Meghan Markle: report

Prince Harry ‘push backed’ against Prince William’s concerns of Meghan Markle: report
Prince Harry has years before he can attain a US passport: report

Prince Harry has years before he can attain a US passport: report
Tom Cruise to finish ‘Mission: Impossible’ shoot in former military base: report

Tom Cruise to finish ‘Mission: Impossible’ shoot in former military base: report
Beyonce saving families from eviction with her kind act

Beyonce saving families from eviction with her kind act
Hailey Bieber and Justin's NSFW exchange delights fans

Hailey Bieber and Justin's NSFW exchange delights fans
Lil Wayne irked over Grammy snub: ‘Why am I not worthy?’

Lil Wayne irked over Grammy snub: ‘Why am I not worthy?’
Alex Rodriguez sheds light on his ‘two greatest’ holiday gifts in 2020

Alex Rodriguez sheds light on his ‘two greatest’ holiday gifts in 2020
Halsey apologizes after sharing insensitive post on eating disorder

Halsey apologizes after sharing insensitive post on eating disorder

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s podcast to encircle themes of feminism and racism

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s podcast to encircle themes of feminism and racism

Liam Payne stands up for Harry Styles after his Vogue cover stirs chaos

Liam Payne stands up for Harry Styles after his Vogue cover stirs chaos

Pakistani BLACKPINK fans take social media by storm after #BlinksOnGeo segment

Pakistani BLACKPINK fans take social media by storm after #BlinksOnGeo segment

Latest

view all