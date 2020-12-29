Meghan Markle and Prince Harry committed to work with 'the values of Her Majesty'?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's initial deal with the Firm was reportedly discussed at the Sandringham Summit last year and came into action on March 31, when they stepped down as senior working royals.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex had assured the seniors to work with 'the values of Her Majesty' upon their royal exit.

But, according to some experts, Meghan and Harry are no more faithful to their promise of working with the values of the monarch.

They have 'set themselves up as rivals to Queen' after they officially left their working royals' life behind, a royal commentator claimed.

Meghan and Harry have failed to keep their words and could not represent the monarch as they had promised, according to royal commentators.



After stepping back from the royal duties, Meghan and Harry 'are now heading for disaster', according to express.co.uk, a royal commentator claimed.

Journalist Harry Mount wrote in The Daily Telegraph: "The most successful members of the Royal Family are those who — like the Gloucesters, the Wessexes and Princess Alexandra’s Kent brothers — are happy to offer Her Majesty steady background support.

"Those who set themselves up as rivals, like the Sussexes, are disasters."

The couple recently faced backlash over their move to honour Remembrance Day with an alleged photoshoot of themselves at the Los Angeles National Cemetery.



Queen Elizabeth gave Meghan and Harry a 12-month trial period after their Megxit agreement, which will be reviewed in March. According to new report, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have called for an extension to their Megxit deal.



Since their arrival in the US, they have signed multi-year commercial deals with streaming giants Netflix and Spotify, while the Duchess has recently invested in her first start-up, Clevr Blends.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have also been accused of trying to steal the Royal Family’s limelight on some occasions after their bombshell decision to quit the royal job.