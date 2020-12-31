Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Dec 31 2020
By
Web Desk

Aiman and Minal Khan's father passes away, confirms Muneeb Butt

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 31, 2020

Muneeb Butt shared the tragic news about Aiman and Minal Khan's father's demise

Pakistani actors Aiman and Minal Khan's father passed away on Thursday, confirmed Muneeb Butt on Instagram.

Turning to his Instagram, the actor shared the tragic news about his father-in-law's demise. 

"Aiman  Minaal's father has passed away! Innallilahi Wainna Ilaaehi Rajionn. Namaz e Janaza Masjid and time will update soon [sic]," said the actor.

Earlier, the twin sisters had requested their fans and followers to pray for their father's health.

“Please pray for my father’s health. He’s extremely sick,” Minal had written on her Instagram Story a few days ago.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry labelled ‘cowardly’ for abandoning ageing grandparents

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry labelled ‘cowardly’ for abandoning ageing grandparents
‘The Crown’ used ‘artistic license’ for the new season, says former royal chef

‘The Crown’ used ‘artistic license’ for the new season, says former royal chef
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s family planning has reportedly already begun

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s family planning has reportedly already begun
Prince Harry gets an apology from British tabloid over defamatory article

Prince Harry gets an apology from British tabloid over defamatory article

Fashion designer Alexander Wang accused of being a sexual predator

Fashion designer Alexander Wang accused of being a sexual predator

Hilaria Baldwin speaks out as doubts arise about her Spanish identity

Hilaria Baldwin speaks out as doubts arise about her Spanish identity

Glow like Hailey Bieber with her beauty and self-care routines

Glow like Hailey Bieber with her beauty and self-care routines

Paul McCartney claims he still talks to his late Beatles bandmate George Harrison

Paul McCartney claims he still talks to his late Beatles bandmate George Harrison

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry send social media into frenzy over Archie's podcast debut

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry send social media into frenzy over Archie's podcast debut
James Corden hosted dance face-off at Harry and Meghan's wedding reception

James Corden hosted dance face-off at Harry and Meghan's wedding reception
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to come crashing down after Megxit deal review?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to come crashing down after Megxit deal review?
Ellen DeGeneres related to Queen Elizabeth: Comedienne shares link through King Edward

Ellen DeGeneres related to Queen Elizabeth: Comedienne shares link through King Edward

Latest

view all