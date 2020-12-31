PMC, UHS Lahore discuss issues regarding medical education in Punjab

The University of Health Sciences (UHS). Photo: File

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) Lahore on Thursday announced that it sent a four-member delegation to visit the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) to discuss different matters pertaining to medical education in Punjab.



According to a statement issued by the university, the delegation of UHS was led by Vice-Chancellor Professor Javed Akram who called on PMC's President Dr Arshad Taqi and Vice-President Barrister Ali Raza.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed matters of mutual interest, while the delegation also raised important issues regarding undergraduate and postgraduate medical education in Punjab, the statement read.

The president and vice-president of the PMC assured their full support to the university in relation to medical education.

The UHS delegation included registrar UHS Dr Asad Zaheer, Principal Sargodha Medical College Professor Humaira Akram and team lead of admissions Dr Allah Rakha.

