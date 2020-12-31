Can't connect right now! retry
PMC, UHS Lahore discuss issues regarding medical education in Punjab

The University of Health Sciences (UHS). Photo: File
  • UHS sent a four-member delegation to the PMC on Thursday
  • The two sides discussed matters of mutual interest, including issues related to undergraduate and postgraduate medical education in Punjab
  • PMC assured its full support to the university

LAHORE: The University of Health Sciences (UHS) Lahore on Thursday announced that it sent a four-member delegation to visit the Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) to discuss different matters pertaining to medical education in Punjab.

Read more: University of Health Sciences Lahore mulls retests for students who failed MBBS, BDS

According to a statement issued by the university, the delegation of UHS was led by Vice-Chancellor Professor Javed Akram who called on PMC's President Dr Arshad Taqi and Vice-President Barrister Ali Raza.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed matters of mutual interest, while the delegation also raised important issues regarding undergraduate and postgraduate medical education in Punjab, the statement read. 

The president and vice-president of the PMC assured their full support to the university in relation to medical education.

The UHS delegation included registrar UHS Dr Asad Zaheer, Principal Sargodha Medical College Professor Humaira Akram and team lead of admissions Dr Allah Rakha.

Read more: UHS issues final, revised schedule for MBBS, BDS exams

