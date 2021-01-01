Hailey Bieber opens up about her diet

Supermodel Hailey Bieber, who is very conscious about her fitness, did her best to stay fit during the lockdown, revealing she tried a new diet to keep her figure in check.

Justin Bieber's darling said she sampled a plant-based diet in lockdown but it did not work out, revealing: 'I had a lot of energy, but it was not for me.'

The 24-year-old showbiz star thought that the quarantine would be a good time to make a change to her diet and while she gave the plant-based option a go for eight weeks, it wasn't a fit.

The beautiful lady, in conversation with Harper's Bazaar magazine, discussed her routine of quarantine, saying that she found it really tough going from a very busy lifestyle to then suddenly be at a 'complete standstill.'

Kendall Jenner's best friend opened up about her measures she took to keep health and fitness sound, saying: 'I tried a plant-based diet for two months during quarantine. I felt great and I had a lot of energy, but it was not for me. I don't eat a strictly plant-based diet and I do still eat meat. I just don't eat a lot of it. I've picked up more fish, greens, and lentils.'

She went on to say: 'I used to be a dancer, so I love Pilates because it really elongates and strengthens my muscles ... I also recently started to box for some cardio.

'I found that remembering the combinations and learning how to move your body in boxing has been good for mental health,' Hailey Bieber added.

Previously, Justin Bieber's wife admitted that she thought she would struggle with anxiety in lockdown but she actually found she's happier than she had felt 'in months'.