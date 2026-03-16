EJAE shares rare glimpse into meeting Taylor Swift amid career breakout

EJAE recalls meeting Taylor Swift for the first time at Oscars 2026

EJAE sang high praises of Taylor Swift during an interview at the Oscars, before she went up on stage and won the award for Golden as the Best Original Song.

The 34-year-old K-pop star openly invited the Eras Tour performer, 36, to collaborate with her on K-Pop Demon Hunters and "write some songs."

The Prologue hitmaker shared that she is a Swiftie - naming Style, Shake It Off, and Bad Blood as her favourite songs from the Grammy winner.

When asked if EJAE has met the Anti-Hero hitmaker, she revealed that they met during an after-party and she was "lovely, so nice" and gave her many advices.

The invitation for a collaboration sparked rumours among K-pop listeners and Swifties as they hoped for a collision of their worlds and a Swift feature on K-Pop Demon Hunters.

The animated movie quickly rose to fame last year, with the song Golden achieving chart-topping success.

The movie has swept all the awards in the category, and the hit track is still in the charts, cementing its success.