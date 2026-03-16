Bruno Mars speaks out following major Taylor Swift controversy

Bruno Mars cleared the air after getting caught up in social media drama with Taylor Swift.

The fuss started when a pop culture account called Pop Flop shared a screenshot claiming that Mars liked a post calling Swift “talentless.”

The screenshot looked like it came from BTS’ official X account and showed a video of Swift performing on stage.

Soon it was clear that the screenshot was fake and never came from BTS and even so, the post went viral fast, getting over 1.6 million views and fans flooded Pop Flop with messages telling them to delete it.

Mars unliked the post in no time and then spoke out himself as he wrote on Pop Flop’s page, “Taylor has always been supportive and kind to me. Only love over here” and added a red heart emoji.

The Uptown Funk hitmaker also posted: “Spread Love on these apps!” to remind people to stay positive online.

Fans were relieved as Bruno and Taylor have always shared a friendly relationship.

The situation shows how quickly false information can spread online and cause drama as Pop Flop has been asked for comment, while Swift and BTS haven’t said anything.