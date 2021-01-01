Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jan 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth offers glimmer of hope in emotional New Year message

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 01, 2021

'Wishing you all a Happy and Healthy New Year,' Queen Elizabeth said 

Queen Elizabeth offered a beacon of hope to everyone who has had a tough 2020 in an emotional message on New Year's Eve. 

The monarch in her message provided warmth and comfort in the midst of COVID-19 outbreak.

“We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again,” the Queen said in a social media post on Thursday.

“Wishing you all a Happy and Healthy New Year,” she concluded.

After cancelling the annual Christmas celebrations at Sandringham this year, Queen Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip are isolating at the Windsor Castle.

Meanwhile, the monarch's message was echoed by Prince William and Kate Middleton who shared it on the Instagram Stories of their account.

More From Entertainment:

BTS wraps up record-breaking year with New Year's Eve online concert

BTS wraps up record-breaking year with New Year's Eve online concert
How Meghan Markle, Prince Harry rung in first New Year's Eve together

How Meghan Markle, Prince Harry rung in first New Year's Eve together

James Corden hints at 'Late Late Show' exit: 'I am feeling homesick'

James Corden hints at 'Late Late Show' exit: 'I am feeling homesick'
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome 2021 with zeal in PDA-filled snaps

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome 2021 with zeal in PDA-filled snaps
Meghan Markle's life changed for the better after she decided to 'leave room for magic'

Meghan Markle's life changed for the better after she decided to 'leave room for magic'
Meghan Markle New Year's resolutions included running marathon, learning French

Meghan Markle New Year's resolutions included running marathon, learning French
Justin Bieber locks horns with neighbours over holding New Year's Eve concert

Justin Bieber locks horns with neighbours over holding New Year's Eve concert
Imran Abbas squashes marriage rumours with Alizeh Shah

Imran Abbas squashes marriage rumours with Alizeh Shah
Ertugrul famed Gulsim Ali impressed with Wagha Border Parade

Ertugrul famed Gulsim Ali impressed with Wagha Border Parade
Hailey Bieber opens up about her diet

Hailey Bieber opens up about her diet
Kylie Jenner gets restraining order against burglar

Kylie Jenner gets restraining order against burglar

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lauded for ‘risking mockery’ in podcast: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle lauded for ‘risking mockery’ in podcast: report

Latest

view all