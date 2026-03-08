 
Geo News

Christian Bale makes shocking confession about Jacob Elordi's ‘Frankenstein'

Christian Bale plays the role of Frankenstein monster in 'The Bride!'

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 08, 2026

Christian Bale makes shocking confession about Jacob Elordi’s ‘Frankenstein’
Christian Bale makes shocking confession about Jacob Elordi’s ‘Frankenstein’

You’d think someone like Christian Bale – an Oscar winner with decades of iconic performances – would spend his downtime watching movies. Turns out… not really.

While attending the New York City premiere of The Bride! On March 3 at The Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center, the 52-year-old actor made a surprisingly honest confession: he’s actually pretty behind on film watching.

Case in point? He still hasn’t seen Jacob Elordi play Frankenstein in Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming 2025 adaptation of Frankenstein – even though Bale is portraying Frankenstein’s monster himself in The Bride!.

"I hear it's fantastic," Bale said.

Then he explained the real reason.

"I just don't watch that many movies."

And Elordi’s monster isn’t the only performance he’s missed lately. Bale admitted he also hasn’t seen his The Bride! Co-star Jessie Buckley in Hamnet – a role that’s been generating major awards buzz ahead of the 98th Academy Awards.

"I just know Jessie as The Bride," he joked.

Buckley, for her part, clearly doesn’t have the same problem keeping up with Blae’s work.

In fact, she’s a full-blown fan.

"I mean, The Fighter, I think, is extraordinary. The Machinist, I mean, I don't think anybody has created a character like that, that he has," she said.

Then came the playful compliment every actor probably wishes they’d hear.

"He annoyingly never does a bad performance."

Buckley added that sharing scenes with Bale raises the bar instantly.

"When you step onto set with Christian, you're going to work… but I love him dearly."

Harry Styles surprise appearance at SNL makes Ryan Gosling 'nervous'
Harry Styles surprise appearance at SNL makes Ryan Gosling 'nervous'
Nicole Kidman's daughter shares simple rule for showbiz success
Nicole Kidman's daughter shares simple rule for showbiz success
Rosanna Arquette blasts Quentin Tarantino's obsession with the N‑word
Rosanna Arquette blasts Quentin Tarantino's obsession with the N‑word
Noel Gallagher finds new love with Tori Cook after split from Sally Mash
Noel Gallagher finds new love with Tori Cook after split from Sally Mash
‘Halle Berry is not damsel in distress': says Berry herself
‘Halle Berry is not damsel in distress': says Berry herself
Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews gets Harvey tattoo after his approval
Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews gets Harvey tattoo after his approval
Zendaya, Tom Holland marriage rumours get new approval from costar
Zendaya, Tom Holland marriage rumours get new approval from costar
Legendary actor Corey Parker passes away leaving great legacy behind
Legendary actor Corey Parker passes away leaving great legacy behind