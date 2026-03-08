Christian Bale makes shocking confession about Jacob Elordi’s ‘Frankenstein’

You’d think someone like Christian Bale – an Oscar winner with decades of iconic performances – would spend his downtime watching movies. Turns out… not really.

While attending the New York City premiere of The Bride! On March 3 at The Rose Theater at Jazz at Lincoln Center, the 52-year-old actor made a surprisingly honest confession: he’s actually pretty behind on film watching.

Case in point? He still hasn’t seen Jacob Elordi play Frankenstein in Guillermo del Toro’s upcoming 2025 adaptation of Frankenstein – even though Bale is portraying Frankenstein’s monster himself in The Bride!.

"I hear it's fantastic," Bale said.

Then he explained the real reason.

"I just don't watch that many movies."

And Elordi’s monster isn’t the only performance he’s missed lately. Bale admitted he also hasn’t seen his The Bride! Co-star Jessie Buckley in Hamnet – a role that’s been generating major awards buzz ahead of the 98th Academy Awards.

"I just know Jessie as The Bride," he joked.

Buckley, for her part, clearly doesn’t have the same problem keeping up with Blae’s work.

In fact, she’s a full-blown fan.

"I mean, The Fighter, I think, is extraordinary. The Machinist, I mean, I don't think anybody has created a character like that, that he has," she said.

Then came the playful compliment every actor probably wishes they’d hear.

"He annoyingly never does a bad performance."

Buckley added that sharing scenes with Bale raises the bar instantly.

"When you step onto set with Christian, you're going to work… but I love him dearly."