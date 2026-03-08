'Ted' series creator shares real reason of ruling out plans of season 3

'Ted' season 2 aired on Peacock TV on March 5

Ted creator Seth MacFarlane finally addressed plans for third season of the popular series.

Season 2 of the comedy series backed by Peacock Television Network premiered on March 5.

Following it release, fans were eager to hear an announcement regarding the next season.

But they have been left upset as Seth has confirmed that there no plans for season 3 as of now.

The creator revealed that he is ruling out the possibility of another season for now due to the expensive production cost of the show.

He said, “What I kept hearing [from Peacock and Universal] was, ‘Listen, the show is really expensive to produce and there’s no way to do it at a lower cost.”

However, MacFarlane did not completely kill the hope of a next installment, he just thinks it is possible now.

The 52-year-old opened, “[showrunners] Brad Walsh and Paul Corrigan and I kind of painted ourselves into a corner. Is there a way to do it? There’s always a way to do anything.”

“But at the moment, it might take some narrative acrobatics. There’s no plan that I’ve heard of at the moment to do Season 3”, he told The Wrap.

The popular TV series is a prequel to Mark Whalberg’s 2012 and 2015 Ted movies.