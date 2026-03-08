 
Geo News

'Ted' series creator shares real reason of ruling out plans of season 3

'Ted' season 2 aired on Peacock TV on March 5

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 08, 2026

Ted season 2 aired on Peacock TV on March 5
'Ted' season 2 aired on Peacock TV on March 5

Ted creator Seth MacFarlane finally addressed plans for third season of the popular series.

Season 2 of the comedy series backed by Peacock Television Network premiered on March 5.

Following it release, fans were eager to hear an announcement regarding the next season.

But they have been left upset as Seth has confirmed that there no plans for season 3 as of now.

The creator revealed that he is ruling out the possibility of another season for now due to the expensive production cost of the show.

He said, “What I kept hearing [from Peacock and Universal] was, ‘Listen, the show is really expensive to produce and there’s no way to do it at a lower cost.”

However, MacFarlane did not completely kill the hope of a next installment, he just thinks it is possible now.

The 52-year-old opened, “[showrunners] Brad Walsh and Paul Corrigan and I kind of painted ourselves into a corner. Is there a way to do it? There’s always a way to do anything.”

“But at the moment, it might take some narrative acrobatics. There’s no plan that I’ve heard of at the moment to do Season 3”, he told The Wrap.

The popular TV series is a prequel to Mark Whalberg’s 2012 and 2015 Ted movies.  

Noel Gallagher finds new love with Tori Cook after split from Sally Mash
Noel Gallagher finds new love with Tori Cook after split from Sally Mash
‘Halle Berry is not damsel in distress': says Berry herself
‘Halle Berry is not damsel in distress': says Berry herself
Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews gets Harvey tattoo after his approval
Katie Price's husband Lee Andrews gets Harvey tattoo after his approval
Zendaya, Tom Holland marriage rumours get new approval from costar
Zendaya, Tom Holland marriage rumours get new approval from costar
Legendary actor Corey Parker passes away leaving great legacy behind
Legendary actor Corey Parker passes away leaving great legacy behind
Jennifer Lopez opens up about tough breakups after Ben Affleck divorce
Jennifer Lopez opens up about tough breakups after Ben Affleck divorce
Charli XCX makes major music confession amid Taylor Swift feud
Charli XCX makes major music confession amid Taylor Swift feud
Harry Styles marks first milestone with 'Kiss All The Time' after release
Harry Styles marks first milestone with 'Kiss All The Time' after release