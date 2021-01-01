Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jan 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Maya Ali shares inspiring new year message

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 01, 2021

Pakistani actress Maya Ali shared a touching note to her fans in light of the New Year.

Taking to Instagram, the diva shared her thoughts on the year, discussing about the uncertainty of the Covid-19 pandemic in particular.  

"2020 was nothing less than a roller coaster. Like every new year, there was hope at the beginning of the year with so much of happiness and excitement but it turned out to be chaotic. It was such a tough year for all of us in so many ways. But we learned a lot of things too. As i always say there is our plan and then there is ALLAH’s plan. Well the most beautiful thing about time is that it pass by, whether it’s good or bad," the caption read.

She also urged her followers to embrace positivity and thanked them for their support. 

"Now we have entered another year with a lot of hope, positivity and good thoughts and insha ALLAH this year will make them come true. I am grateful and thankful to all the people who were there with me through thick and thin this whole time.

"A very happy new year to everyone. May ALLAH bring this year with lots of ease, health, love and happiness in all of our lives. Live every moment of it," she concluded. 

Take a look:



