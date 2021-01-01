Kourtney Kardashian decides to go plastic-free

Can't connect right now! retry
Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian is saying goodbye to plastic for good as she made the conscious decision to be more environmentally friendly.

Taking to her Instagram story, the Poosh founder shared a snap of her organised fridge which showcased many glasses and other non-recyclable materials, vowing to not purchase plastic ever again.

She also urged her 105 million followers to be more conscious of their plastic use and attempt to end the deadly habit. 

"I'm making an effort to not buy plastic containers so to those using boxes, glass or other plastic alternatives, thank you, and to any plastic I have here, I won't be buying anymore," she wrote.

Take a look:

 


