 
Geo News

Matthew McConaughey vouches for THIS actor for PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive

Matthew McConaughey Is spilling the beans on next PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

May 01, 2025

Matthew McConaughey has picked his favourite ahead of PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man alive announcement.

The actor believes 87-year-old Anthony Hopkins deserves the title.

"Anthony Hopkins!" he told PEOPLE in Texas. "I've been marketing for him for years. Have you ever met him in person? He's a sexy guy! Those eyes." 

Turning to his Instagram account, the actor added: "1. it’s past time this Sir is Peoples Sexiest Man Alive. 2. 1st class legend mensch. 3. I mean, who else you want straightening your tie before you hit the stage?"

This comes as songwriter, Jack Ingram, and football coach, Mack Brown, voted Matthew to take over the role, twenty years after he was first given the title.

"I think Matthew should be this year's choice again," said Brown.”

Ingram on the other hand, picked Willie Nelson. "If Matthew's going for someone older, so am I!" he quipped at the MJ&M gala in Austin.

Meghan Markle ‘clinging like a leech to royal fame' video
Meghan Markle ‘clinging like a leech to royal fame'
DC Studios 'Sgt. Rock' gets major shocking update
DC Studios 'Sgt. Rock' gets major shocking update
Travis Kelce teases Jason after his daughter called him ‘Daddy'
Travis Kelce teases Jason after his daughter called him ‘Daddy'
Zara Tindall, husband Mike maintaining secret ties with Meghan, Harry?
Zara Tindall, husband Mike maintaining secret ties with Meghan, Harry?
Meghan Markle gives rare insight into early romance with Prince Harry video
Meghan Markle gives rare insight into early romance with Prince Harry
Lorde unveils ‘plain and unsentimental' latest album
Lorde unveils ‘plain and unsentimental' latest album
Royal expert makes shocking claims on Prince Andrew's treatment of staff
Royal expert makes shocking claims on Prince Andrew's treatment of staff
Could Prince William strip Harry, Meghan's titles as king? Explained video
Could Prince William strip Harry, Meghan's titles as king? Explained