Matthew McConaughey vouches for THIS actor for PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive

Matthew McConaughey has picked his favourite ahead of PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man alive announcement.



The actor believes 87-year-old Anthony Hopkins deserves the title.

"Anthony Hopkins!" he told PEOPLE in Texas. "I've been marketing for him for years. Have you ever met him in person? He's a sexy guy! Those eyes."

Turning to his Instagram account, the actor added: "1. it’s past time this Sir is Peoples Sexiest Man Alive. 2. 1st class legend mensch. 3. I mean, who else you want straightening your tie before you hit the stage?"

This comes as songwriter, Jack Ingram, and football coach, Mack Brown, voted Matthew to take over the role, twenty years after he was first given the title.

"I think Matthew should be this year's choice again," said Brown.”

Ingram on the other hand, picked Willie Nelson. "If Matthew's going for someone older, so am I!" he quipped at the MJ&M gala in Austin.