Sheryl Crow plans major career shift once she’s an empty nester

Sheryl Crow wanted to spend each and every moment with her sons before becoming an empty nester.

In a recent chat with Variety on Wednesday, April 30, the mom of two shared why she has not restarted full-time work.

“I’m too selfish to want to miss any time with them," Crow said of her sons.

The Real Gone singer noted that she feels like her kids are still infants, "I feel like my 18-year-old was just born, and he’s gonna be leaving for college in a year."

After her both sons move out of the house she will get back to her "work full-time."

“I have an acute connection to joy when I’m playing," the proud mom noted.

For those unversed Crow adopted her both sons, Wyatt and Levi when they were infants.

Back in March, the singer shared insights into her bond with her sons while making an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

"I actually played 'Alarm Clock' for them because that's the first song that came out on the record," she said on late night talk show "It's about how much I hate my alarm clock, and it literally was inspired by 13-year-old Levi, because we are not morning people. Across the board. Wyatt jumps out of bed. He's like, 'Days on, let's go.'"