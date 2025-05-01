Travis Kelce looks back at his past

Travis Kelce reflects on his college suspension

In college, Travis Kelce was barred from playing football after he failed a drug test and was suspended.



Now, he is looking back at the incident on his podcast with his brother, New Heights.

“The funny thing about Trav is that there was nothing outside of the injuries. I guess you had two things,” the retired NFL player said.

“You had a few injuries, and then you obviously had the marijuana thing stemming from your sophomore year,” he added.

In reply, Travis joked, “You saying ‘marijuana’ makes it sound so more intense. Why does that word sound so intense?”

His suspension occurred in his second year at the University of Cincinnati, and Jason suggested it also impacted his selection in the NFL drafts.

“You probably got drafted an entire round later than you should have,” the 37-year-old added.

He also noted, “I just think it's funny sometimes looking back and, like, there are all these concerns about Travis Kelce and, like, everybody whoever knew you knew you were a great kid."

"You just had, like, a mess up with weed. Sorry. And then all of a sudden, like, teams aren't picking you for it.”

Jason further added that smoking weed is not a big deal in the NFL in the current times, “We're gonna act like this is a death sentence?” to which Travis jokingly responded, “Yeah, we are.”