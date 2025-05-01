 
Geo News

Travis Kelce looks back at his past

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce recall the former facing a suspension in college

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

May 01, 2025

Travis Kelce reflects on his college suspension
Travis Kelce reflects on his college suspension 

In college, Travis Kelce was barred from playing football after he failed a drug test and was suspended.

Now, he is looking back at the incident on his podcast with his brother, New Heights.

“The funny thing about Trav is that there was nothing outside of the injuries. I guess you had two things,” the retired NFL player said.

“You had a few injuries, and then you obviously had the marijuana thing stemming from your sophomore year,” he added.

In reply, Travis joked, “You saying ‘marijuana’ makes it sound so more intense. Why does that word sound so intense?”

His suspension occurred in his second year at the University of Cincinnati, and Jason suggested it also impacted his selection in the NFL drafts.

“You probably got drafted an entire round later than you should have,” the 37-year-old added.

He also noted, “I just think it's funny sometimes looking back and, like, there are all these concerns about Travis Kelce and, like, everybody whoever knew you knew you were a great kid."

"You just had, like, a mess up with weed. Sorry. And then all of a sudden, like, teams aren't picking you for it.”

Jason further added that smoking weed is not a big deal in the NFL in the current times, “We're gonna act like this is a death sentence?” to which Travis jokingly responded, “Yeah, we are.”

Meghan Markle ‘clinging like a leech to royal fame' video
Meghan Markle ‘clinging like a leech to royal fame'
DC Studios 'Sgt. Rock' gets major shocking update
DC Studios 'Sgt. Rock' gets major shocking update
Travis Kelce teases Jason after his daughter called him ‘Daddy'
Travis Kelce teases Jason after his daughter called him ‘Daddy'
Zara Tindall, husband Mike maintaining secret ties with Meghan, Harry?
Zara Tindall, husband Mike maintaining secret ties with Meghan, Harry?
Meghan Markle gives rare insight into early romance with Prince Harry video
Meghan Markle gives rare insight into early romance with Prince Harry
Lorde unveils ‘plain and unsentimental' latest album
Lorde unveils ‘plain and unsentimental' latest album
Royal expert makes shocking claims on Prince Andrew's treatment of staff
Royal expert makes shocking claims on Prince Andrew's treatment of staff
Could Prince William strip Harry, Meghan's titles as king? Explained video
Could Prince William strip Harry, Meghan's titles as king? Explained