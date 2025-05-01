Drake teases major collaboration in the near future

Drake teases big collaboration to fans with Yeat

Drake is set to join hands with Yeat as the mega rap star teases a collaboration.



The pair has a history of working together and making hit songs, As We Speak, and IDGAF, for example.

The reunion was teased on a Toronto billboard featuring the Grammy winner’s OVO owl logo and Yeat’s Lyfestyle Corp symbol.

“YOUNG TWIZZZZZZZZY FEEL A WAY,” the brief message on the billboard reads.

On Yeat's part, he also shared a clip of the billboard, writing, “Feel No Wayz.”

The promotion comes on the heels of Drake's recent revelation that he is making a solo album.

“Working on a new album right now,” the Work hitmaker shared on Adin Ross's stream, adding it will be a solo album and “It’s a slap.”

On the other hand, there are reports that Drake is wooing Jennifer Lopez after her divorce.

“Drake's been trying to get her into bed since the moment he heard Ben walked out on her – he's just been playing the long game,” the tipster tattled to RadarOnline.

“He didn't want to come on too strong and spook her, so he really leaned into the caring-friend role," the bird chirped.

“They've been texting back and forth for nearly a year. It wasn't G-rated, but he didn't pressure her,” the source concluded.