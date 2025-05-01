 
Geo News

Drake teases major collaboration in the near future

A new billboard in Toronto suggests Drake is planning to release new music

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

May 01, 2025

Drake teases big collaboration to fans with Yeat
Drake teases big collaboration to fans with Yeat

Drake is set to join hands with Yeat as the mega rap star teases a collaboration.

The pair has a history of working together and making hit songs, As We Speak, and IDGAF, for example.

The reunion was teased on a Toronto billboard featuring the Grammy winner’s OVO owl logo and Yeat’s Lyfestyle Corp symbol.

“YOUNG TWIZZZZZZZZY FEEL A WAY,” the brief message on the billboard reads.

On Yeat's part, he also shared a clip of the billboard, writing, “Feel No Wayz.”

The promotion comes on the heels of Drake's recent revelation that he is making a solo album.

“Working on a new album right now,” the Work hitmaker shared on Adin Ross's stream, adding it will be a solo album and “It’s a slap.”

On the other hand, there are reports that Drake is wooing Jennifer Lopez after her divorce.

“Drake's been trying to get her into bed since the moment he heard Ben walked out on her – he's just been playing the long game,” the tipster tattled to RadarOnline.

“He didn't want to come on too strong and spook her, so he really leaned into the caring-friend role," the bird chirped.

“They've been texting back and forth for nearly a year. It wasn't G-rated, but he didn't pressure her,” the source concluded.

Travis Kelce looks back at his past
Travis Kelce looks back at his past
King Charles picked special time for cancer update: Here's Why video
King Charles picked special time for cancer update: Here's Why
Olivia Munn reveals son's response to seeing dad John Mulaney on TV
Olivia Munn reveals son's response to seeing dad John Mulaney on TV
Meghan Markle ‘clinging like a leech to royal fame' video
Meghan Markle ‘clinging like a leech to royal fame'
DC Studios 'Sgt. Rock' gets major shocking update
DC Studios 'Sgt. Rock' gets major shocking update
Travis Kelce teases Jason after his daughter called him ‘Daddy'
Travis Kelce teases Jason after his daughter called him ‘Daddy'
Zara Tindall, husband Mike maintaining secret ties with Meghan, Harry?
Zara Tindall, husband Mike maintaining secret ties with Meghan, Harry?
Meghan Markle gives rare insight into early romance with Prince Harry video
Meghan Markle gives rare insight into early romance with Prince Harry