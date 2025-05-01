 
Benny Blanco reveals backstory of hilarious nickname for Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco kept the relatiosnhip with Selena Gomez [rivate in a hilarious way before

Lifestyle News Desk
May 01, 2025

Benny Blanco has saved Selena Gomez's contact with a cute nickname.

During the Calm Down singer and the music producer's recent appearance at the Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware podcast, the headlining couple shared the sweet nicknames they have given to each other.

"I think you've maybe called me Sel a few times," Gomez said, as Blanco replied, "I called you Sel today."

However, Blanco revealed that he had given Gomez a different in in her phone contact book.

"In my phone — I made her salami," Blanco shared.

"Because I didn't want anyone to be over my shoulder looking," he explained.

Whereas Gomez noted that she normally calls her fiance "babe or love or honey."

Back in December, the pair announced their engagement on Instagram after making their relationship public in December 2023.

Elsewhere in the interview, Gomez admitted that before dating Blanco she "hadn't liked anyone in a very long time."

“I had been alone for about five years with the exception of a few s***** dates here and there,” Gomez added.

