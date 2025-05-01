Paulina Porizkova reveals unexpected body part she admires about her at 60

Paulina Porizkova shares how she's embracing her aging

Paulina Porizkova, who recently turned 60 in April, revealed the most unexpected part of her she loves the most.

In a recent chat with Harper's BAZAAR, the fashion model, who recently partnered again with Estée Lauder after more than three decades, revealed that she has been loving her hair more after it turned gray.

During the interview when asked which part of her physical appearance she loves the most she responded by saying, “I love my gray hair."

“It still requires maintenance,” the actress and author noted, “Believe it or not, but I feel very good about my hair.”

While expressing her gratitude towards her age, Porizkova told the publisher that the “best part” of growing old “is that you finally turn into the person that you were meant to be all along. And perhaps that’s not always a happy finding.”

"But I think if you try to live your life with an understanding that other people matter, that connections matter, and that love matters, then you won’t be disappointed with who that person is that you truly are," She added.

The former Sports Illustrated cover model revealed that with her growing she feels "smarter, wiser, and better."