Machine Gun Kelly gushes over daughter Casie's vibe

Machine Gun Kelly enjoys quality time with daughter Casie

Machine Gun Kelly carved out special bonding time with his eldest daughter.

The 35-year-old rapper took to his official Instagram account on Wednesday, April 30 to share a sweet video with his 15-year-old daughter, Casie.

In the candid post, the father-daughter duo can be seen showing moves while doing some changes on a DJ board at MGK's 35th birthday bash.

Kelly can be seen wearing a white T-shirt and white cap, moving back and forth as Casie, who donned a black shirt, showed some dance moves.

"My daughter is a viiiiibe," the proud father wrote in the caption with a double-heart emoji.

For those unversed, Kelly, whose real name is Colson Baker, welcomed daughter Casie with ex Emma Cannon.

In March, the rocker welcomed another daughter, with ex fiance Megan Fox, after their split in 2024.

A source revealed to People about how Kelly and Fox are co-parenting their baby girl.

Megan and MGK are really loving this time right now with their baby girl.They're not making any big decisions about their future together as a couple because they just want to focus on the present and this new chapter as parents to their daughter together, a tipster told the outlet.