Olivia Munn, John Mulaney find sweet ways to stay close amid parenthood

Olivia Munn, John Mulaney keep the spark alive with small acts while raising kids

Oliva Munn shares rare insights into how she and her husband John Mulaney balance her work, marriage, and parental duties.

In a recent chat with People at its App launch event, the 44-year-old actress revealed how the couple manages all responsibilities from their relationship to taking care of two children to their careers.

But sometimes things look like a juggling act.

“We'll steal little moments throughout the day to just talk,” she said. “Or, a lot of times, it's in the car. When I'm driving somewhere, he's driving somewhere, we will just get on the phone and just talk and catch up like that.”

“But it's a little tough right now because we're both so busy,” the mom of two noted. “I'm filming season two [of Your Friends and Neighbors] and he's doing his Netflix show [Everybody’s Live]. But I think from this moment forward, we stay together as a family.”

Munn revealed that last month, she and Mulaney had a contrasting schedule and did not get much time to spend together but if they both get some free space in their routine, they mostly end up being parents.

For those unversed, the pair are parents to 3-year-old son Malcolm and 7-month-old daughter Méi June.