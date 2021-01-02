Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jan 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Royal fans irked after Meghan and Harry continue to use royal titles: 'Strip it now!'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 02, 2021

'The USA might enjoy have a Duke and Duchess living on their shores,' said fan about Meghan and Harry

Royal fans are at outs with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for being allowed to keep royal titles despite bidding adieu to the royal family.

The new wave of criticism targeting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex came after they snubbed Prince Charles in their 2021 letter for Archewell's website, while paying homage to Princess Diana.

One person wrote: "The USA might enjoy have a Duke and Duchess living on their shores for the novelty of it. However, when the true cost of their upkeep surfaces, they might think differently. Monarchy and Hollywood stars are not the same thing."

"Yes. Strip it now. No new negotiations. Just begone," another angry netizen wrote.

While a third commented, "Does this question even need to be asked?"

Harry and Meghan issued a joint statement to ring in 2021 in a letter they posted to their Archewell website.

"I am my mother's son. And I am our son's mother. Together we bring you Archewell," they said.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth decided to ban Harry's special request on Remembrance Day within seconds

Queen Elizabeth decided to ban Harry's special request on Remembrance Day within seconds
Meghan and Harry under fire for snubbing father Charles and Thomas in Archewell letter

Meghan and Harry under fire for snubbing father Charles and Thomas in Archewell letter
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle regret moving to the US after royal exit?

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle regret moving to the US after royal exit?
Beyonce wins hearts as she shares unseen clips of 2020

Beyonce wins hearts as she shares unseen clips of 2020
Love Island star Zara Holland detained while leaving for UK with boyfriend

Love Island star Zara Holland detained while leaving for UK with boyfriend
Kim Kardashian's son gives himself a New Year's haircut

Kim Kardashian's son gives himself a New Year's haircut
Kendall Jenner wows fans with her chic appearance as she steps out for shopping in Aspen

Kendall Jenner wows fans with her chic appearance as she steps out for shopping in Aspen
Jennifer Aniston praises 'Friends' co-star Lisa Kudrow after watching 'Death to 2020'

Jennifer Aniston praises 'Friends' co-star Lisa Kudrow after watching 'Death to 2020'
Justin Bieber delights fans as he drops new track 'Anyone'

Justin Bieber delights fans as he drops new track 'Anyone'
Kate Winslet candidly sheds light on past bullying instances

Kate Winslet candidly sheds light on past bullying instances
Johnny Depp shares William Saroyan's quote in New Year’s wish

Johnny Depp shares William Saroyan's quote in New Year’s wish

Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber touch on their strict rules to a happy marriage

Hailey Baldwin, Justin Bieber touch on their strict rules to a happy marriage

Latest

view all