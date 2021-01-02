Sophie Turner reacts to Harry Styles' new song and video

Sophie Turner on Friday took to Instagram to share her opinion about Harry Styles' new song.

Taking to her stories, the "Game Of Thrones" star shared a picture of Harry and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The former "One Direction" member teamed up with Phoebe for his new music video "Treat People With Kindness".



Sharing a picture of the pair, Sophie wrote, "F******" incredible video &song".

Earlier this year, Sophie Turner gave birth to a girl with husband Joe Jonas, the first child for the celebrity couple.

British actress Turner, 24, who played Sansa Stark on “Game of Thrones,” and Jonas, a member of pop band the Jonas Brothers, married quietly in May 2019 and have adopted a low-key public profile.