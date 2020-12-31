Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza send warm New Year wishes to fans around the world

Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik with his wife, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. Photo: Screengrab via Twitter/@realshoaibmalik

Former Pakistan Cricket Team skipper Shoaib Malik and wife Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on Thursday took to social media and sent warm wishes to their fans for the upcoming year.



In a video clip uploaded to Twitter by Shoaib Malik, the couple not only wished their fans a happy year ahead but also sent an important message.

"It's been an extremely hard year for everyone and we are no different," said Sania Mirza, who could be seen standing next to her husband, dressed up in a light-blue t-shirt.

"But this year, we have all learnt how to be grateful for the little things in life, for our family, [and] for being safe. We just want to wish you all a happy New Year," Sania Mirza said.

Adding to his better half's comment and referencing the coronavirus pandemic, Shoaib Malik asked fans to support each other during the ongoing tough times.

"I think we need each other's help, we need each other's support, and that makes a very big difference," he said. "Let's all do that, and let's pass this time. Stay strong."

The couple also asked fans to stay safe and healthy.

Sania Mirza also took to her Instagram page shared six throwback pictures to showcase the year 2020.

"Buh-bye 2020. You’ve been difficult, to say the least, but you have taught us so much .. to be grateful for the little things, to be grateful for health, for the family," she stated.

"You have taught us simplicity is enough, you have taught us to find joy in moments we forgot we needed to enjoy. In a year that saw so many hardships, you will be special [be]cause I made my dream comeback after becoming a mother," she wrote.



Within an hour of going live, the snapshots amassed close to 92,000 likes and about 270 comments in which fans and followers praised the famous couple and wished them a happy and healthy year ahead.

