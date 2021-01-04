Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jan 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle accused of slighting Prince Charles

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 04, 2021

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are getting berated once more following their new post on the Archewell project's website. 

While netizens had already blasted the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for snubbing Prince Charles in their New Year message on the Archewell website, royal expert Angela Levin has also criticized the pair.

In a piece penned for The Telegraph, Levin noted how the Prince of Wales was completely overlooked by the couple, despite the financial and emotional support they sought from him following their exit.

"There is no mention of his father, the man who saved the couple’s wedding day when he walked Meghan halfway down the aisle, in the absence of her own father,” she wrote.

"When the pair gave up their elaborately renovated home in Frogmore Cottage, Windsor, and moved to the US, it reportedly fell to the Prince of Wales to help them,” she continued.

"The pair also ask for their devotees to write in with suggestions for how to 'activate compassion' around the world. Someone should tell them there is no button to press; it is already there in our hearts and souls,” she added.

In a message posted on New Year, the couple wrote: "I am my mother's son. And I am our son's mother. Together we bring you Archewell.”

"We believe in the best of humanity. Because we have seen the best of humanity. We have experienced compassion and kindness, From our mothers and strangers alike. In the face of fear, struggle and pain, it can be easy to lose sight of this. Together, we can choose courage, healing, and connection. Together, we can choose to put compassion in action,” they wrote.

"We invite you to join us. As we work to build a better world. One act of compassion at a time,” they added. 

More From Entertainment:

Sanam Jung breaks silence over ‘completely ridiculous’ divorce rumours

Sanam Jung breaks silence over ‘completely ridiculous’ divorce rumours
Kanye West is ‘taking space’ from Kim Kardashian amidst divorce frenzy

Kanye West is ‘taking space’ from Kim Kardashian amidst divorce frenzy
Harvey Weinstein to appeal his Manhattan rape conviction within 3 months

Harvey Weinstein to appeal his Manhattan rape conviction within 3 months

Blake Shelton’s ‘tone-deaf’ song ‘Minimum Wage’ catches flak

Blake Shelton’s ‘tone-deaf’ song ‘Minimum Wage’ catches flak

Prince Harry is 'shadow of man he once was' after moving to US

Prince Harry is 'shadow of man he once was' after moving to US
'Wonder Woman 1984' director for more variety in superhero movies

'Wonder Woman 1984' director for more variety in superhero movies

Did Noyan really die in 'Dirilis: Ertugrul'?

Did Noyan really die in 'Dirilis: Ertugrul'?
The secret to Ayeza Khan's fit physique revealed

The secret to Ayeza Khan's fit physique revealed
'The Crown' touches on love affair of Queen Elizabeth's sister

'The Crown' touches on love affair of Queen Elizabeth's sister
Megan Fox joins MGK and his daughter at Times Square

Megan Fox joins MGK and his daughter at Times Square

Royal family told to not use taxpayers' money to fund lavish lifestyle

Royal family told to not use taxpayers' money to fund lavish lifestyle
Snoop Dogg hints at dissing Eminem

Snoop Dogg hints at dissing Eminem

Latest

view all