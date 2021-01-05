Pak vs NZ: Watch Pakistani players rush to congratulate Kane Williamson after dismissal

Pakistani players rush to congratulate Kane Williamson for his knock after being dismissed for 238. Courtesy Spark Sports

In a remarkable act of sportsmanship, Pakistan players rushed to New Zealand Captain Kane Williamson to congratulate him for his knock of 238.



The New Zealand captain was dismissed by Faheem Ashraf after playing a lose shot towards deep third man that was caught by Shan Masood.

As soon as Williamson started walking towards the dressing room all the players rushed towards the New Zealand skipper and congratulated him on the excellent knock that may have put Pakistan out of the game.

The New Zealand captain had completed his double century with a single off Shaheen Afridi from the first ball he faced after the second rain disruption during the middle session on day three.



He stayed on the crease for nine hours and 33 minutes after being dismissed three overs before tea.