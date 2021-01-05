Sindh's Dr Azra Pechuho says Centre hinted at delay in COVID-19 vaccine procurement

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho speaks in a video statement from her office in Pakistan. Geo.tv/Files

Dr Pechuho says PTI govt has reported that it would take time for the coronavirus vaccine to arrive

Notes that Sindh govt would formulate a comprehensive policy on the coronavirus vaccines

Says vaccination drives in Karachi and Hyderabad in the first phase, network to be set up in every district of Sindh

KARACHI: The Centre has hinted that the procurement of the COVID-19 vaccine will be delayed, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho said Tuesday, citing information she had received from the federation.

"The PTI-led federal government has reported that it will take time for the coronavirus vaccine to arrive," Dr Pechuho said, adding that it was earlier announced that the drug would be available after January 15.

Read more: China assures Pakistan to provide over 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

The Sindh minister explained that the provincial government would formulate a comprehensive policy on the coronavirus vaccines, adding that arrangements in that regard had been completed as well.

"In the first phase, arrangements will be made for vaccination drives in Karachi and Hyderabad," she said, adding that a drug administration network would be set up in every district of Sindh.

Regardless, the public and private frontline workers would be vaccinated against COVID-19 first, she said.

Dr Pechuho underlined that a vaccine management system would be used to monitor COVID-19 drug's use and availability.

Related: Cabinet approves purchase of COVID-19 vaccine

Last week, Dr Pechuho said that the provincial government has decided to turn the Karachi Expo Centre into a coronavirus vaccination centre.



She said that a cold chain to keep the vaccines under a desired low temperature, together with other necessary arrangements will soon be finalised.

Read this too: Sindh government to establish coronavirus vaccination point at Karachi Expo Centre