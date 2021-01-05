Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Jan 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Sindh's Dr Azra Pechuho says Centre hinted at delay in COVID-19 vaccine procurement

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 05, 2021

Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho speaks in a video statement from her office in Pakistan. Geo.tv/Files

  • Dr Pechuho says PTI govt has reported that it would take time for the coronavirus vaccine to arrive
  • Notes that Sindh govt would formulate a comprehensive policy on the coronavirus vaccines
  • Says vaccination drives in Karachi and Hyderabad in the first phase, network to be set up in every district of Sindh

KARACHI: The Centre has hinted that the procurement of the COVID-19 vaccine will be delayed, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho said Tuesday, citing information she had received from the federation.

"The PTI-led federal government has reported that it will take time for the coronavirus vaccine to arrive," Dr Pechuho said, adding that it was earlier announced that the drug would be available after January 15.

Read more: China assures Pakistan to provide over 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

The Sindh minister explained that the provincial government would formulate a comprehensive policy on the coronavirus vaccines, adding that arrangements in that regard had been completed as well.

"In the first phase, arrangements will be made for vaccination drives in Karachi and Hyderabad," she said, adding that a drug administration network would be set up in every district of Sindh.

Regardless, the public and private frontline workers would be vaccinated against COVID-19 first, she said.

Dr Pechuho underlined that a vaccine management system would be used to monitor COVID-19 drug's use and availability.

Related: Cabinet approves purchase of COVID-19 vaccine

Last week, Dr Pechuho said that the provincial government has decided to turn the Karachi Expo Centre into a coronavirus vaccination centre.

She said that a cold chain to keep the vaccines under a desired low temperature, together with other necessary arrangements will soon be finalised.

Read this too: Sindh government to establish coronavirus vaccination point at Karachi Expo Centre

More From Pakistan:

Russia interested in getting COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V registered in Pakistan: sources

Russia interested in getting COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V registered in Pakistan: sources
Cabinet approves purchase of COVID-19 vaccine

Cabinet approves purchase of COVID-19 vaccine
Police nab robber impersonating as online food supplier

Police nab robber impersonating as online food supplier
We should rise above politics for the Kashmir issue: FM Qureshi

We should rise above politics for the Kashmir issue: FM Qureshi
CAA issues list of countries exempted from coronavirus restrictions

CAA issues list of countries exempted from coronavirus restrictions
Terrorists and their abettors will be defeated at all costs, vow military top brass

Terrorists and their abettors will be defeated at all costs, vow military top brass
Bilawal tells MQM to 'think of Karachi, instead of your own helplessness'

Bilawal tells MQM to 'think of Karachi, instead of your own helplessness'
'Doubly inhuman': Pakistan condemns India's refusal to hand over bodies of martyred Kashmiris

'Doubly inhuman': Pakistan condemns India's refusal to hand over bodies of martyred Kashmiris
Sugar prices skyrocket in the beginning of 2021

Sugar prices skyrocket in the beginning of 2021
PTV Chairman Naeem Bokhari takes a U-turn on not giving airtime to Opposition

PTV Chairman Naeem Bokhari takes a U-turn on not giving airtime to Opposition
Punjab govt issues school reopening schedule

Punjab govt issues school reopening schedule

MDCAT 2020: Students challenge result in LHC, PMC to submit reply on Jan 11

MDCAT 2020: Students challenge result in LHC, PMC to submit reply on Jan 11

Latest

view all