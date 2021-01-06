Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Jan 06 2021
Muzaffarabad teachers protest for job promotions, police resort to lathi charge

Wednesday Jan 06, 2021

Police deployed to disperse the protesting teachers in Muzaffarabad, on January 06, 2020. Photo via Twitter
  • Teachers ask AJK PM, secretary finance to meet demands 
  • Protesters vow to not disperse until their demands are met
  • Police have arrested as many as 20 protesting teachers 

MUZAFFARABAD: The teachers in Azad Jammu and Kashmir's capital Muzaffarabad on Wednesday took to the streets, demanding the authorities concerned to upgrade their job ranks.

Hordes of teachers, who were reportedly headed towards a secretariat building, were interrupted by the capital's police.

The police resorted to lathi-charge and tear gas to disperse the protesting teachers, as a result of which several of them were injured, while 20 were arrested.

As the protesters reacted to the police's interruption by pelting stones at the law enforcement agency, three personnel were left wounded.

The teachers asked the AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider and secretary finance to meet their demands. "We will not disperse until our demands are met".

