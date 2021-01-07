Kanye West’s failed presidential race was the breaking point for Kim Kardashian

Many may have speculated that Kim Kaardashian was not too happy about her husband Kanye West's presidential run last year.

As news of their divorce spirals, the latest reports are claiming that the couple parting ways may have a lot to do with her rapper’s failed presidential run last year.

According to Page Six, the White House race came as the last straw for the Keeping Up with the Kardashian star.

A source told the portal that Kim “needed to end the marriage for the sake of her kids and her own sanity.”

“Kim was really supportive of Kanye during his struggle with his mental health. But she knows she has to do the right thing for her kids,” the source added.

A second source told the outlet: "She never came out publicly and endorsed him. Her silence on it spoke volumes.”

Another insider shared: “She’s not dating anyone because, if she were, it would be a career move. She can’t go to restaurants now on dates and have paparazzi [due to the pandemic]. She can’t date quietly; she doesn’t even understand what that would be like.”