Jennifer Lawrence reveals shocking struggles she faced in new film

Jennifer Lawrence opened up about her new film Die My Love, in which she plays a mother struggling with postpartum depression.

The Oscar-winning actress, known for The Hunger Games and Silver Linings Playbook, said the role allowed her to explore the emotional challenges of motherhood.

Lawrence, 35, who is married to art dealer Cooke Maroney, welcomed her first son in 2022 and her second earlier this year.

The star explained that reading the book by Ariana Harwicz helped her connect with the character.

“There was a lot that I identified with in terms of the identity crisis you have when you first become a mother. It changes everything,” she shared.

The No Hard Feelings actress admitted that while her first postpartum experience was manageable, her second was much harder.

However, this gave her a new perspective on the role and made filming that story more emotional.

In the movie, Lawrence stars as Grace, a new mother trying to adjust to life in a remote country house, while her partner Jackson, played by Robert Pattinson, is often absent.

The Causeway actress also talked about how the film shows the mental and physical demands of raising a child and maintaining a relationship.

She also praised director Lynne Ramsay and described the filming experience in Canada in 2024 as “fantastic.”

Away from acting, the Don’t Look Up star focused on telling female-driven stories through her production company Excellent Cadaver, producing documentaries like Zurawski v. Texas.

Moreover, Jennifer said that she hopes her work will help to shed lights on the immense pressures that mothers face and gives audiences an honest view of life after childbirth.

Die My Love is set to offer a raw and heartfelt look at postpartum struggles through her performance.